2 hours ago

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a one-time Guinness World Records sing-a-thon contender, has humorously hit back at those who have critiqued her abdominal appearance.

According to her, she has contemplated a tummy tuck procedure to achieve a flatter abdomen in response to the recent public scrutiny over her stomach's size.

She cautioned that she would respond sternly to anyone who might criticize her on social media post-surgery for reducing her stomach's size.

Asantewaa mentioned that public figures, particularly celebrities, often feel compelled to undergo tummy tucks to escape social media body shaming.

"After this, when I return home, my husband will have to face the music because he's going to have to fund my tummy tuck. Woe betide you if I get the procedure and then you dare to write that 'Afua has gone under the knife;' just wait and see. It's because of you that people feel pressured into this," she said during an Instagram live session, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.

Her comments were in response to the backlash she received after being seen at the airport with what appeared to be a protruding belly.

Meanwhile, a tummy tuck, also known as abdominoplasty, is a cosmetic operation designed to enhance the abdomen's shape and look. As described by mayoclinic.org, the surgery involves removing excess skin and fat from the abdomen and typically includes tightening the connective tissue with sutures.

The skin that remains is then adjusted to create a more contoured appearance. A tummy tuck might be an option for those with surplus fat or skin near their belly button or a weakened lower abdominal wall, and it can also help improve self-image.

