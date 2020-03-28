31 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong known in showbiz as Becca has said her husband proposed to her a year before they got married.

Becca’s marriage came as a surprise to most people with rumours circulating that the songstress got married to her Nigerian fiancé, Dr Oluwatobi Sanni-Daniel, barely three months after meeting him.

Reacting to the rumours on Restoration with Stacy on Thursday, 26 March 2020, the ‘African Woman’ hitmaker said she had known her husband for a decade.

She said: “My husband proposed to me actually, a year before we got married. That, people don’t know. He proposed a year, it was actually at Movenpick you know; he proposed a year before we got married. So, when people were saying Becca just got to meet the husband, in my head, I’m thinking: they said I knew him three months before we got married. I said: ‘Well, no problem’. [I’d known him for] almost a decade, yeah”.