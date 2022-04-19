4 hours ago

Embattled Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor has described his purported interdiction as unconstitutional.

According to him, the SRC secretary of the School has no power to proclaim his interdiction.

A letter dated 17th April 2022, signed by the Secretary of the SRC, stated that Mrs. Kutor was interdicted to make way for investigations into allegations of procurement malfeasance.

However, speaking to Citi News, Wonder Victor Kutor said he is still at post.

“Management has indicated that they are investigating the matter. The matter is also before the SRC Supreme Court. I was elected by the students of the Ghana School of Law, so how can the Secretary say that they have interdicted the President, which is the highest position of the SRC. It is unconstitutional. It is ridiculous that at the Ghana School of Law, where we studied law, all these trivialities are going on. The constitution is clear on the process of removing the President from office, it is done by the [SRC] Supreme Court.”

The SRC of the school interdicted Wonder Victor Kutor over alleged financial impropriety.

The SRC President of the school had, among other things, been accused of buying a car for the SRC from his company, and another one for his personal use under questionable circumstances.

Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor is also said to be running an SRC-owned Mobile Money business with his company name and diverting proceeds from the business for his personal use.

The Executive Council of the SRC queried the president but said they are not convinced with his answers. They, therefore, constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

The embattled SRC president has since denied the allegations.

He admitted that the SRC purchased a used Toyota Corolla at 62,000 from a company he used to be the sole proprietor of.

But said he had declared his affiliation to the company and also indicated that while he had appointed the people on the procurement team, “we expect fairness.”

“I am not a member of the SRC procurement committee. I do not sit on the committee,” he also noted.

On the claims that he was running an SRC-owned Mobile Money business with his company name and diverting proceeds from the business for his own personal use, Mr. Kutor said all he did was donate his merchant SIM to the endeavor.

