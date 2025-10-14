Otto Addo has admitted that his position as head coach of the Ghana national football team is “always under threat”, as he continues to face scrutiny over the team’s performances.
The 50-year-old has come under increasing pressure following Ghana’s disappointing displays in recent months, with criticism intensifying after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria national football team in an international friendly.
Despite calls from some quarters for his dismissal, Addo insists he remains unfazed by the criticism and focused on his responsibilities.
“Even when we qualified for the World Cup, people were calling for me to step down. So, my job is always under threat, but I don’t really care,” he said.
“For me, the most important thing is that I prepare my best for the team,” he added.
Addo will now be looking for a response from his players when Ghana face Germany national football team in Stuttgart, as the Black Stars aim to bounce back from their recent setback.
The match, scheduled to kick off at 18:45 GMT, forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Addo hoping his side can show signs of improvement under growing pressure.
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