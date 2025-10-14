1 hour ago

‎Otto Addo has admitted that his position as head coach of the Ghana national football team is “always under threat”, as he continues to face scrutiny over the team’s performances.

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‎The 50-year-old has come under increasing pressure following Ghana’s disappointing displays in recent months, with criticism intensifying after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria national football team in an international friendly.

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‎Despite calls from some quarters for his dismissal, Addo insists he remains unfazed by the criticism and focused on his responsibilities.

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‎“Even when we qualified for the World Cup, people were calling for me to step down. So, my job is always under threat, but I don’t really care,” he said.

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‎“For me, the most important thing is that I prepare my best for the team,” he added.

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‎Addo will now be looking for a response from his players when Ghana face Germany national football team in Stuttgart, as the Black Stars aim to bounce back from their recent setback.

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‎The match, scheduled to kick off at 18:45 GMT, forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Addo hoping his side can show signs of improvement under growing pressure.