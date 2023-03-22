45 minutes ago

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton says that his late father who was a Ghanaian played a vital role in his playing and coaching career.

The new Ghana coach played for Tottenham during his playing days and at some point was the only black player in the squad at a time when racism was rife.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach last month after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024.

During his unveiling, he touched on a number of subjects which included his Ghanaian father's influence on his life.

"My late father played a key role in my career as a player and coach." he said during the unveiling on Monday.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Wednesday 15th March 2023 interred his Ghanaian father who died some months ago in the United Kingdom.

The solemn occasion was attended by close friends, family members, relatives, and members of the Ghanaian community in the UK and members of Ghana's High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Hughton who has an Irish mother played for his mother's country and was the first black player to feature for the Irish national team.

The Irish-born Ghanaian was appointed as the Technical Advisor to Otto Addo in a hurriedly assembled technical team for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in February.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach while George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

The new-look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff game in March 2022 that took Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.