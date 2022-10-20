34 minutes ago

Veteran gospel singer, Helena Rhabbles, has narrated the strange circumstances surrounding her birth and how God miraculously saved her despite her mother's plan to terminate her pregnancy at four months.

According to the celebrated Ghanaian singer, her mother, after losing her first husband, vowed never to re-marry, which is why she turned down a marriage proposal from the man who later became her father.

"I was my father's handbag, more like his dog. We had a strong bond. My mother never planned to have me. She tried to abort me in her fourth month but it didn't work. I am her third child.

"The man with whom my mother had her first two children had died. She wasn't ready to settle or re-marry. My father was loved by her family and they wanted him to marry her but she said no," Helena disclosed in an interview on Mahyease TV Show with Afia Amakwaah Tamakloe.

She continued: "My father promised God that he was going to dedicate his first child to Him should my mother accept to marry him. When I was born, my grandmother described me as a polished jewel, I was very beautiful...God has kept me."

Known for her hit single 'Kokromotsi', the singer, described her late mother as a hard worker who did everything in her means to raise her children.

"I was told she had planned to travel to Abidjan to work just so she could support her children back in the 1960s. She was a hard worker, may her soul rest in peace," she said.

Popular among Helena Rhabbles songs include 'Ye Wo Oman', 'Macha Macha', 'Mesi Me Dan', 'Onibi Adanfo Pa', and 'Din Bi Woho'.

Source: Ghanaweb