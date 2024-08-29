2 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste Esther Smith has shared a personal and emotional story about her birth.

During an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM on August 29, 2024, she revealed that her mother, who was a schoolgirl at the time, initially wanted to abort her due to the circumstances surrounding her conception.

Esther Smith recounted how her grandmother suspected something suspicious and followed her mother on the day she planned to go to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for the abortion.

“My mother wanted to abort me," she said. “On the day, she was going to KATH for the abortion. Her mother suspected something and asked where she was headed and started following her around."

The singer said her mother eventually confessed her intentions, and even Esther Smith's father, who initially did not want her, intervened to stop the abortion.

“Even my father who didn’t even want me, when he realised that my mother wanted to abort me, he stopped her.

“She had taken a lot of drugs to help with the abortion but none of them worked,” she added.

During this challenging period, a pastor told her mother that the child would make a significant impact on the country.

Reflecting on her journey, Esther Smith acknowledged the divine intervention that saved her life, allowing her to become a prominent figure in Ghanaian gospel music.

Meanwhile, the singer has said the first-ever song she penned was called Ewurade Wo Din No Hyeren (LORD, Your Name is Glorious).

“When I was 14 years old, I used to go to church with my aunt and joined a Methodist choir somewhere in Kumasi,” the Gospel star said, talking about the Tanoso Methodist Church Choir. “I was the youngest in the choir.”

Later, the singer added, “We moved to House of Faith Ministries where I joined Voices of Faith at the age of 16”.

The Kumasi-born and UK-based Ghanaian said this was where “I started to write my own songs – at the age of 16”.