Former president John Dramani Mahama has cautioned members of the National Democratic Congress not to repeat the mismanagement and corrupt practices currently being experienced under the Akufo-Addo-led administration if the NDC regains power.

Speaking at the 44th anniversary of the June 4th uprising in Hohoe, former president Mahama said, the commemoration of the June 4th uprising is to guard the survival of democracy and reflect on the current happenings in the country.

According to the former president, the country under the NPP is failing which is negatively affecting the ordinary Ghanaian and called for a United NDC going into the 2024 elections.

“We are responsible for organizing and letting our message of hope reach everyone across the length and breadth of our land. The dark days will last only for a moment more and a new dawn is lurking on the horizon.

“And when that new dawn breaks, the governmental rot, the economic hardships and the insensitivity to the plight of the people and the offensive corruption and waste of the people’s resources will be a thing of the past.

“Do not allow people who have made lives difficult for you all these years to mislead you with hollow sloganeering, and shallow populism. Do not allow them to confuse you that you must vote for them in 2024 because of your origin or family ties… In government, we must be different from what the NPP has been, we must set a new standard in governance so that Ghanaians will appreciate that we are not condemned as a people to live with this level of greed and impunity.”

Meanwhile, the NDC Parliamentary candidate-elect in the Hohoe constituency, Worlanyo Tsekpo has promised to reclaim the Parliamentary seat it lost in the 2020 elections.

Speaking at the 44th-anniversary celebrations of the June 4th uprising in Hohoe, Mr Tsekpo stated that, the anger of the people of the Hohoe constituency is high and that would spur the people to change its representative in the 2024 elections.

“The uprising happened because of lies, and today it is worse than before, the uprising happened because of corruption, today people are praised and honoured for being corrupt in our beloved country.

“We are ready to deliver the Hohoe seat back to the NDC. We are ready to make John Mahama, the next president of Ghana.”

