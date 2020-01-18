1 hour ago

2020 NDC flagbearer, H.E John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that his next government will strictly protect the public purse and put the country’s resources to good use.

Addressing members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the launch of the party’s E-platforms and a policy on the adoption of constituencies and branches of the party ahead of the 2020 general elections, the former president stated that his government will prioritise the transformation of the country unlike his successor, president Akufo-Addo.

“The NDC is going all out to ensure transparency and accountability,” Mr Mahama said as he bemoaned the “corruption, nepotism, and hardship” which he said had characterised the NPP government.

He said Ghanaians are fed up with the dishonesty of the Akufo-Addo government that “promised a lot and has delivered very little”, adding that his government will continue to provide the illuminating vision for Ghana unlike president Akufo-Addo whose government has brought back the culture of silence amongst journalists and critics of the NPP government.

Raising serious concerns about some challenges in the country, Mr Mahama posited that president Akufo-Addo has divided the country.

NDC, he noted will fix the problems of the government and ” put Ghana back on track”, and reiterated his commitment to transforming the lives of Ghanaians through better policies the party’s manifesto committee is putting together.

“I am very ready to work with [ you Ghanaians]… to rescue power from the government,” Mr Mahama pledged.

Below are some of the projects and policies the next John Mahama administration will embark on.

Free Technical and Vocational Education education (TVET) begining from 2021 and all TVET institutions will be put under COTVET.

Each of the new 6 regions will get a new university to focus on engineering and technical education.

National apprentiship programme for 200,000 youth including kayaye,street children.

National service for teacher trainees will be cancelled as well as licensure examination for trained teachers.

Automatic promotion of teachers.

Automatic posting of teachers.

Double track under the free senior high school policy will be abolished.

The next Mahama government will complete the remaining 200 community s day schools.

