2 hours ago

Actress and influencer, Akuapem Poloo has disclosed that her nude photo with her son still haunts her.

According to her, it is her only regret in life.

Akuapem Poloo expressed her fears about how her son would accept the unfortunate incident which got her arrested in 2020, when he comes of age.

“Since childhood, till now, my only regret is the picture I took with my son. Aside from that, I have no regrets. The memory is seriously haunting me. As he is growing now, he is asking a lot of questions already.

“As a single mother, I need to prepare myself for how I’ll answer for him to understand how he was standing infront of mummy naked. That is my only regret,” the actress stated in an interview on Accra FM.

In July 2020, Akua Poloo found herself on the wrong side of the law when she posted a nude photo of herself and her son to mark her boy’s seventh birthday.

Her action didn’t go down well and she was heavily bashed for it.

Subsequently, she was arrested and later, the Accra High Court sentenced her to three months in prison in April 2021 as a punitive measure to deter other persons from engaging in similar act.

Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to three charges; publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence in ways to undermine the privacy and integrity of another person and engaging in domestic violence which can spoil the dignity of another human being.