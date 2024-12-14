6 hours ago

Andy Appiah-Kubi's election loss may have been influenced by internal sabotage from his own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As a member of Parliament for Asante Akim North and former Deputy Minister for Railways Development, Appiah-Kubi had openly advocated for reforms within the party and pushed for the replacement of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister due to economic concerns.

His outspoken stance led to persecution from within the party, affecting his health and safety.

Appiah-Kubi's efforts to bring about change were met with resistance, ultimately making him a target.

Despite his dedication to the party's principles, his actions seemed to alienate him from the NPP.

This internal conflict likely contributed to his election loss, suggesting the NPP's actions hindered Appiah-Kubi's reelection bid.