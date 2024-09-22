21 minutes ago

Highlife musician and politician, Rex Omar has revealed that his decision to avoid having multiple wives has been key to getting his peace of mind.

The iconic Ghanaian musician shared that his choice to stick to a monogamous marriage has allowed him to focus on his family and career without distractions.

Rex Omar acknowledged that while polygamy is a valid choice for many, it is not one he would personally consider.

Reflecting on his own upbringing, he noted that his father, who was a medical doctor, married more than one woman, which was common in many Ghanaian households.

However, Rex explained that, for him, managing even one marriage can be challenging enough, and he prefers to maintain a simpler family structure for the sake of his well-being.

With one wife and four children, Rex Omar said that his family is fully aware of his accomplishments and the hard work he has put into his career.

He takes pride in the fact that he has no children outside his marriage, which has allowed him to keep his family unit intact and free from potential misunderstandings or complications that can arise in polygamous relationships.

Although Rex Omar expressed respect for those who choose to have multiple wives, he emphasized that his decision to remain monogamous is rooted in his desire for peace and tranquillity in his personal life.

This approach has, according to him, enabled him to maintain balance and focus on his pursuits, both as a family man and a public figure.