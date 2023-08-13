3 hours ago

Nana Obeng-Danquah aka Daakye, an aspiring NPP parliamentary candidates in the Akwatia Constituency says he is poised to represent his people who have long been crying out to him to champion their development.

He made the comment when he filed his nomination forms over the weekends in Akwetia.

He said that he was most qualified to offer that effective representation for the constituency to get its share of the national cake.

He claimed that Akwatia was lacking behind in infrastructural developments and projects even with the NPP government because of strong leadership and representation.

He promised to offer effective representation to advocate for infrastructural projects as according to him, he has the skills and ability to market the Akwatia xonstituency.

Nana Obeng-Danquah expressed concerns about bringing unity to the party as he stated it will be difficult to recapture the Akwatia seat from the NDC when there's no unity amongst them (NPPs).

According to him, unity is key if NPP wants to recapture the seat, and entreated the party people at all levels to listen to what is happening on the ground.

Akwatia NPP constituency is sharply divided into two factions which started from the conduct of the 2020 parliamentary primaries.

"Let us unite to break the eight, and win together," he said while appealing to the delegates to vote wisely and not to repeat past mistakes.

He assured them that they would be considered first in all opportunities that would be available.