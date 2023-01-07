2 hours ago

Ghanaian Musician, Mzbel has revealed that her subpar performance at the Afrochella concert was orchestrated in the spiritual realm.

She stated, in a youtube interview with Barima Agyemang, that a pastor had called her prior to the performance to warn her that if she attends the event without going through a required purification process, things wouldn't go well.

However, Mzbel said that she ignored the pastor's caution because she had no faith in pastors or other religious authorities.

“Before I went to the show, a prophet called me and said he was a fan, and claimed that he has seen in a vision that there was orchestration in the spiritual realm to disgrace me on that show. But I didn’t listen to his advice because of my encounters with pastors. So, I didn’t pick up his calls again.

“…Bra Emma I should have been aware that the energy around me at the time had been manipulated because I'm a spiritual person and a lot of people have called me to confirm that what happened is spiritual,” she added.

Mzbel added that she should have followed the pastor's instructions because she felt strange during her performance at Afrochella as well as two other performances she had before the day.