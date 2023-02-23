2 hours ago

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has disclosed that his decision not to publicly comment on his suspension from the party in 2015 was strategically not to harm the chances of the NPP in the 2016 general elections.

He described the suspension as illegitimate and unfortunate which had the potential to mar the party’s fortunes in the 2016 elections adding that his silence at the time largely cemented the gains of the party prior to his suspension.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, February 23, Mr Agyepong said “we all know what happened in 2015 with my illegitimate and unfortunate suspension from office as General Secretary and I chose not to speak at the time not because I endorsed what happened but because of my love for this party and also because we had done all the groundwork with our internal arrangements and successful campaigns across the constituencies with just five constituencies left to cover.”

The former Press Secretary of former President John Kufuor stressed that he wasn’t hurt by the party’s disregard for its constitutional provisions but was hurt by the lies that were spewed just to legitimize the illegitimate decision of the party’s leadership.

“The fact that there was a lack of adherence to our party’s constitution is what hurts. What hurt me was the dirty propaganda and things that were said about me when they were clearly not true and this gave me the opportunity to speak to the party people who love me and had voted for me massively and trusted me and so I had to go round and explain to them what had happened because I didn’t want to endanger our victory in 2016.”

“When you’re a General Secretary, you’re a full-time employee of the party and you’re not expected to do anything other than dedicating all your time to the party,” he added.

Source: citifmonline