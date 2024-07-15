3 hours ago

The mother of the late Sowutuom-based artiste, Wyllbee, has spoken out regarding the circumstances surrounding her son's tragic death, a topic widely discussed on social media.

Wyllbee was reportedly killed at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region while staying overnight at the residence of one Nana Yaa Nyarko.

The residence belonged to the family of the lady's husband, who was unaware of Wyllbee's presence in the house.

According to reports, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Wyllbee allegedly woke up to urinate in the compound's fence area, where he was seen by some residents. They confronted him, suspecting him of being a thief.

Reportedly, he tried to explain that he was there to spend time with Nana Yaa Nyarko, but she allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage in the presence of her in-laws.

This escalated the situation, as the occupants alerted neighbours, claiming they had caught a thief, leading to Wyllbee being brutally beaten.

Reacting to these reports, Wyllbee's mother dismissed the allegations that her son was a thief, emphasizing that he was never involved in any criminal activities.

"He was not aggressive, never fought, or insulted anyone," she stated emphatically.

"He didn't drink or smoke. Though he used to have relationships with women, he had told me he had changed his ways. He told me he only used his penis for urinating and nothing else," she added.

"He packed his bags full of clothes, shoes, and his work gadgets, including his piano. Would a thief carry all those things? After they beat him, they left him outside and brought his belongings out of the room and kept them there," she continued.

Wyllbee's family also mentioned that he had not informed any family member about his trip to Kumasi before his passing, noting that there were relatives in Kumasi he could have stayed with.

Watch the video below: