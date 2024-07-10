7 hours ago

United Kingdom-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Esther Smith, has recounted how one of her songs repaired someone’s marriage.

Speaking to Joy FM’s entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z on how her songs have impacted the lives of people, Esther shared a testimony of someone who changed his mind from divorcing his wife after listening to her song ‘Ma Wonsan.’

“One gentleman told me, ‘hey Esther, do you know that your song ‘Ma Wonsan’, I was nearly divorcing my wife but the song brought as together’”, she said.

Esther noted that her songs are always inspired by God, and before they are recorded, she goes through fasting and prayers so that they will have the power to change lives.

Currently, Esther is in Ghana to hold two concerts. On August 25, 2024 in Kumasi, she will be ministering at the Bantama Pentecost Church and continue with another in Accra on August 30, 2024.

Some gospel musicians performing are Joe Beecham, Lady Prempeh, Morris Babyface, Randy Agyemang, Adom Kiki and Noble Nketsia.

Others are Mark Anim Yirenkyi, Nana Yaw Asare, Joyce Blessing, Oware Junior, Minister OJ, among others.

Esther Smith has eight albums to her credit: Gye No Di, Onyame Boafo, Kura Wo Gyidie Mu, Wo Din No Hyeren, Maye Nhyira, Onyame Wo Ho, Som No Yie, Onyame Wo Ho and W’animonyam So’.

Apart from that, she has singles such as ‘Golgotha’ and the latest ‘Onyame Banjo’ which features Morris Babyface.