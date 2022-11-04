4 hours ago

Ace Broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has opened up about her broadcasting career, saying her “story can never be told without the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)”.

According to her, her 25 years in journalism started on GTV’s Breakfast Show.

“It feels good to be back home. I haven’t been here for, I think, the past five or six years. I haven’t entered GBC. Even though I left about nine years ago. My story can never be told without GBC. This is where it started.”

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, the renowned journalist recounted how she started her media career, saying she never envisioned her life as a broadcaster.

“So my journey started here on the Breakfast Show on 13 February 1997. I remember the exact date, hour, time, where the sofa was. It was over there, a red sofa with some cushions where Madam Beatrice Aidoo being the main anchor and then me sitting by her just by sheer coincidence, or should I say grace, favour, and blessing to me. Because I came to work that day to be a floor manager and ended up being a host on that day,” she recounted.

Asked if, growing up, she had the ambition to become a journalist, she responded, “No, at that time, But I had ambition to be the best at everything I do, but I didn’t think I was ever going to be a TV person. No, that was not part of my plans. So, if I’m celebrating 25 years of being a broadcast journalist, this is where it started. On the Breakfast Show.”

Gifty Anti, born and bred in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, is one of the successful broadcasters in Ghana.

She started her media career at the Ghana News Agency as an intern before moving on to the Ghanaian Times also as an intern, she later moved to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), again as an intern, after which she was offered an opportunity to do her national service there.

She landed her first job as a Floor Manager at GTV and later rose to become a broadcaster there.

Gifty Anti is currently married to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, with whom she has a daughter.

She has received honors and a new title. The new title FBI was conferred on her after she was awarded a Fellowship of the Boardroom Institute, FBI, by the Accra Business school. She is called Dr FBI Oheneyere Gifty Anti.