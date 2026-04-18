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Ghana striker Prince Adu Kwabena says he remains firmly focused on reaching Europe’s top leagues as he continues to impress with Viktoria Plzeň.

The forward joined the Czech side in August 2024 from Kryvbas FC on a three-year deal, in what he describes as a deliberate step towards achieving his long-term ambitions.

Since his arrival, Kwabena has adapted quickly, scoring eight goals across all competitions this season and establishing himself as a dependable presence in attack.

Speaking to JoySports, the 23-year-old reiterated that his move to Plzeň forms part of a broader plan to break into Europe’s most competitive leagues.

“Going to Viktoria Plzeň, my target was, in two to three years, be in the top five leagues,” he said. “I am still working very hard because it is not easy to get there. I am still on it, working very hard. I know it will come true.”

Kwabena’s growing reputation at club level has also translated onto the international stage. He has recently been handed opportunities with the Ghana national football team, starting consecutive friendlies against Austria national football team and Germany national football team in March.

As Ghana steps up preparations for the FIFA World Cup, Kwabena’s progress offers a promising boost, with the striker determined to turn ambition into reality in the years ahead.