Ghanaian afrobeats and highlife artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in showbiz as Kidi, has said the tattoos on his arm represent every dead member of his family.

The “Say you love me” hitmaker, who is currently promoting his new song “Enjoyment” was speaking on the Class Drive (CD) on Class91.3FM on Thursday, 13 February 2020.

Explaining the meaning of the tattoos on his arm, Kidi told show host Prince Benjamin: “The last time I came here, I didn’t have tattoos. Every stripe stands for a dead member of my family, so, every band is for mourning, this is my dad’s because that’s the biggest one and my two grand mums [My mum’s mum and dad’s mum].

“I have [on] my chest, I have Zane, that’s my son’s name and then I have Sugar, the name of my first album. It’s now symbolic; now, it’s like no matter how much I grow, if I’m fifty, I’ll always remember that it was iconic at a time in my life…”