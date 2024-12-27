5 hours ago

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that his campaign team opposed his decision to concede defeat in the 7 December election.

Despite their reservations, Dr Bawumia chose to acknowledge the outcome early to uphold the peace and stability of the nation.

Dr Bawumia announced his concession on December 8, mere hours after the counting of votes had commenced.

His decision came before the Electoral Commission (EC) officially declared the results.

On December 9, the Commission announced John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the election, securing 6,328,397 votes, which accounted for 56.55% of the valid votes cast.

Addressing a gathering of party supporters at his residence on Thursday, 26 December, Dr Bawumia elaborated on his choice to concede promptly.

He emphasised that the decision was guided by his commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s democratic principles and ensuring the country remained peaceful.

“The stability of Ghana must always come first,” he stated, underscoring his dedication to the nation’s greater good.

The NPP flagbearer also thanked his supporters for their unwavering dedication throughout the campaign.

He urged them to remain steadfast in their belief in the party’s ideals and to continue working towards a stronger and more united Ghana.

“So, even though the Electoral Commission had not yet pronounced [the winner], in fact, some of my people in my team were saying, you can’t go out to concede, we don’t know if all this data is right, let’s wait. But I said, look, we know this data is right from our own system.”

“You know, so if you wait, you build up more tension and violence could come because people would think we are trying to rig the election because that is the message that was coming, that we were trying to rig the election”

“But nobody has ever conceded an election without the EC coming out to pronounce, and I said there is a first time for everything” Dr. Bawumia added.