2 hours ago

Former Jamaican sprinter and the world's fastest athlete Asafa Powell has revealed that his wife is a Ghanaian who hails from Breman Asikuma in the Central Region.

The 40-year-old Jamaican is married to a Ghanaian woman, Alyshia Akua Miller-Powell from Bremang Asikuma, in the Central Region and the couple have two children together.

Powell acknowledges that his two kids are athletic and sooner or later their international allegiance will come into the spotlight but the former world's fastest human says he will guide and support his kids with whichever country they choose to represent.

The former Jamaican athlete and his wife have been in Ghana for the past few weeks and have been involved in numerous programmes.

"My Wife is a Ghanaian from Breman Asikuma in the Central Region. Very beautiful enduring and discipline women," Asafa Powell, retired Jamaican sprinter describes his Fante wife.

Powell is a former Jamaican sprinter and was one time the fastest man in the world having won the world 100m race on several ocassions.