1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency Mintah Akandoh has said that the husband of Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu need not complain about his wife resting her butt on him.

There were videos and photos of the Communication Minister resting on the laps of Juaboso Member of Parliament in the Parliamentary Chamber prior to the swearing-in of the 8th Parliament.

This was after the Ablekuma West MP had vacated her seat on the Majority side of Parliament to use the washroom only to come back to meet the Juaboso MP occupying her seat.

Infuriated by the move, Ursula Owusu who had insisted sitting on the majority side in Parliament regardless of the fact that her colleagues were occupying the Minority side of Parliament sat on the lap of her colleague.

“We sat at the majority side, the right hand side of where the speaker sits. So when they came in, all of them moved to the minority, the left side and sat down. Ursula refused to go to that side,” Akandoh said.

Akandoh said he was not at fault and that instead of Ursula’s husband complaining, his wife should rather be the one at the complaining end because she came to sit on him in the chamber of Parliament.

“She sat on my lap. I didn’t sit on her lap. My wife should be complaining and not her husband,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Joy News monitored by MyNewsGh.com.