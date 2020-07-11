24 minutes ago

The pathway to the finals of UEFA's Second tier competition the Europa league was made known on Friday.

Teams are now aware of their next opponents and how they can get to the finals of the competition.

With the top scorers, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada, Slovan Bratislava’s Andraz Sporar, Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos, Istanbul Basaksehir’s Edin Visca and Wolves’ Diogo Jota are currently on top of the goal chart with six goals each.

With Dutch born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu in the mix with some four goals although his side AZ Alkmaar have been eliminated from the competition.

Below are the current highest goal scorers chasing the golden boot in the tournament.

UEFA Europa League top scorers:

6 goals: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt), Andraz Sporar (Slovan Bratislava), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) and Diogo Jota (Wolves).

5 goals: Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Marko Raguz (LASK).

4 goals: Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar), Danel Sinani (F91 Dudelange), Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets), Umar Sadiq (Partizan Belgrade), Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets), Paulinho (Sporting Braga), Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent).

3 goals: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves), Kai Havertz (Leverkusen).