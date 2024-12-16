7 hours ago

Mysterious Dwarfs put on a commanding display in the Access Bank Division One League, thrashing Asekem FC 4-0 at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Zone Two.

Nathaniel Appiah opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and Enoch Afram doubled the lead with a goal in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, Hafiz Alhassan completed the dominant victory with a brace, scoring in the 52nd and 88th minutes to seal a comprehensive win for Mysterious Dwarfs.

PAC Academy also enjoyed a resounding 3-0 victory, defeating New Edubiase United at the Mohammed Kamil Arena.

Rashid Nuhu broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, before Justice Asamoah added a double in the 71st and 90th minutes to secure all three points for PAC Academy, marking their fifth win of the season.

In a thrilling encounter, league leaders Swedru All Blacks edged Skyy FC 1-0 at home.

Rudolf Mensah’s spectacular goal in the dying seconds of the match (95th minute) ensured the victory, extending Swedru All Blacks’ lead to four points at the top of the Zone Two standings.