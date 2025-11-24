1 hour ago

What was meant to be a night of pure music, energy, and celebration has taken an unexpected turn after a mystery young woman and two male companions unintentionally became the unlikely “stars” of Wendy Shay’s Shay Concert 2.0—thanks to a viral video that has now overtaken the event’s success story.

The trio, whose identities remain unknown, were captured in a controversial clip during the packed concert at the West Hills Mall.

While thousands were focused on performances from Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, Eno Barony, and Medikal, the three concertgoers appear to have been engaged in questionable behaviour that many online observers have described as “highly inappropriate for a public space.”

The short video shows the lady sandwiched between the two men in what social media users claim looked like an attempt at a suggestive dance routine—or something far more intimate.

The woman, visibly reacting to their movements, has become the centre of national conversation, with many Ghanaians expressing shock at how boldly the act unfolded in the middle of a crowded venue.

The clip has sparked intense debate. Critics insist the behaviour reflects a worrying trend of declining public decency at major entertainment events.

Others, adopting a more mischievous tone, argue that the trio “only came to enjoy themselves a little too enthusiastically.”

Some defenders online have dismissed the outrage, claiming the moment was nothing more than “adult-style dancing gone wrong,” while sceptics argue that the footage suggests far more than a dance.