Musician, Mzbel, has arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

According to reports, television personality, Stacy Amoateng, reported the controversial musician to the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for defamation of character.

Police Public Relations Officer of CID, DSP Juliana Obeng confirmed this to Adom News Monday.

Mzbel also known as Nana Akua Amoah is reported to have said Stacy is HIV positive per information she got from prophet Nigel Gaisie.

“Mzbel came to the CID headquarters on her own but she was officially arrested” she added.

DSP Juliana Obeng said the musician has been cautioned on Section 208 of the Criminal Code which is on publication of false news.

But she added that, Mzbel is still in police custody pending investigations.

