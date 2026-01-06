3 hours ago

Veteran musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has taken decisive legal action against controversial preacher Prophet Fire Oja following what she describes as false, defamatory, and damaging allegations made against her on social media, culminating in the prophet’s arrest by the Ghana Police Service.

The arrest, which Mzbel publicly announced on Monday, January 5, 2026, is the latest development in a heated public dispute that has played out across social media platforms for weeks.

At the centre of the controversy are claims by Fire Oja that the hiplife singer suffered severe health complications after allegedly undergoing a so-called “soul travel” experience at the Kasoa-based spiritual centre of a self-styled spiritual leader, Ola Maame, sometime in 2025.

According to the prophet, Mzbel was allegedly hospitalised after the spiritual encounter.

He further fuelled the claims by giving airtime to a young woman who identified herself as Mzbel’s former personal assistant.

The woman corroborated the allegations, asserting that the singer’s visit to the shrine had negative physical and spiritual consequences.

Fire Oja went a step further to accuse Mzbel of conspiring with Ola Maame to defraud unsuspecting women who patronise the Kasoa shrine, an allegation that significantly escalated the matter and drew intense public scrutiny.

Mzbel, however, flatly denied all claims, describing them as fabrications intended to tarnish her image and destroy her reputation.

She publicly challenged Fire Oja and anyone repeating the allegations to provide concrete evidence that she had suffered any adverse experience following her interaction with Ola Maame.

The singer’s first legal move came in late December 2025, when she revealed in a TikTok video that she had caused the arrest of the young woman claiming to be her former employee.

Mzbel alleged that, beyond spreading falsehoods, the woman had also issued threats against her child.

The suspect was later granted bail after allegedly pleading for forgiveness and was instructed by the police to retract her statements online.

However, according to Mzbel, the situation took a new turn when the woman reportedly refused to show remorse after engaging in a subsequent conversation with a prophet widely believed to be Fire Oja.

This development, she said, led to renewed police action against the woman.

Amid these events, Mzbel disclosed that she had formally petitioned the Ghana Police Service over the conduct of a prophet she declined to name at the time, indicating that further legal steps were imminent.

She warned that the matter would ultimately be tested in court.

That warning materialised days later when Mzbel posted a video on her official Instagram page showing Fire Oja making the controversial allegations.

In a strongly worded caption, she confirmed that the prophet had been arrested following her complaint.

“This video contains false and defamatory statements made about me,” she wrote. “Following a formal complaint, the individual responsible has been arrested and is currently in police custody pending investigations in accordance with the law.”

The musician stressed her confidence in the rule of law, stating that she would refrain from public commentary while investigations are ongoing.

“I believe in accountability and the rule of law. I will not engage in back-and-forth while the matter is under investigation,” she added.

Fire Oja’s arrest has since triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many users welcoming the move as a necessary check on what they describe as reckless prophecies and fear-mongering by some self-styled prophets.

The development adds to Fire Oja’s growing profile as a controversial religious figure.

Just days before the arrest, he had attracted attention after prophesying alleged political challenges for GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi during a church event on December 31, 2025.