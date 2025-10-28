4 hours ago

Ghanaian media personality MzGee has defended the longstanding rule that requires female students to cut their hair before entering senior high school, arguing that the policy is based on practicality rather than punishment.

Her comments follow Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu’s declaration that long or unkempt hairstyles will not be tolerated in senior high schools, emphasizing discipline and grooming as key to maintaining order in education.

Speaking on her Gee O’Clock show, MzGee urged Ghanaians to consider the realities of boarding school life before condemning the policy.

“Let’s stop the emotional gimmick. Cutting the hair is part of discipline. You don’t always get things the way you want them. Life has rules, and it starts with this,” she asserted.

She explained that keeping long hair in crowded boarding schools is impractical given limited sanitation and water facilities.

“Some schools don’t even have water. You expect these girls to wash and braid their hair every week? Who will braid 700 girls’ hair in a boarding house?” she asked.

MzGee maintained that the haircut rule promotes hygiene, equality, and focus among students, preventing distractions and unnecessary comparisons.

“Imagine sitting behind a classmate with big, voluminous hair blocking your view,” she said. “Or the comparisons of who has better hair or who can afford nicer styles. Is that what school is about?”

According to her, the rule helps eliminate superficial competition and fosters discipline, adding that it should be viewed as a temporary measure rather than oppression.

“School is for three years. The hair will grow back,” she said. “It’s not a barbaric act; it’s a practical choice for a structured environment.”

MzGee’s stance has reignited public debate over the balance between discipline, cultural identity, and personal freedom within Ghana’s educational system.