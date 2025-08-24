4 hours ago

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly known as MzGee, has finally opened up about the true reason behind her unexpected resignation from TV3.

According to her, it was not internal conflicts or professional rivalries—as many speculated—but rather a prophecy about death that compelled her to step away from her role.

In a recently released video, MzGee disclosed that she received a chilling prophecy suggesting that a television show host would collapse and die while presenting a reality show. Though the prophecy was not directed at her personally, it left her deeply unsettled.

“I resigned from TV3 because of a prophecy. And that prophecy said, ‘I see someone on television, hosting a reality show, and that person will fall and die.’ After receiving this prophecy, I decided to step down,” she explained.

MzGee, who previously hosted TV3’s flagship reality show Mentor, said the prophecy hit close to home since the program was about to return around that period.

She revealed that aside from the prophecy, she had also been experiencing a series of disturbing dreams about death, which reinforced her decision to resign.

“Would I have ignored this prophecy and gone ahead to stand on that stage, present, and then fall to my death? My dreams were already warning me that something was wrong. Sometimes your own spirit alerts you, and I kept dreaming of death over and over again,” she noted.

The broadcaster further described how terrifying the experience became, saying she constantly saw herself among the dead or heard from people who claimed to have dreamt of her death.

MzGee also took the opportunity to address long-standing speculations that she left TV3 due to jealousy or conflict with colleagues.

“How could I have told anyone back then that I had received a prophecy and resigned because of it? People would have mocked me for believing in prophets. But if something had happened, those same people would have blamed me for ignoring the warning,” she said.

Her revelation has sparked fresh public conversation about the influence of prophecies and spirituality in shaping personal and career decisions in Ghana’s media landscape.