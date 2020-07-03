1 hour ago

Police in the Northern Region has launched a manhunt for an unknown gunman who shot two people in Tamale of which one of the victims died and the other in a stable condition at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The incident happened Wednesday dawn at about 4 am at Nyanshegu in the Tamale Metropolis where the suspect demanded to have sex with one of the victims, a lady in her own room.

According to a statement by the police, the lady pretended to have agreed with the suspect’s request but ask that he takes her to his house for the act since she was in the room with her junior brother.

The statement said that "the suspect obliged and moved out with the victim en route to his house, on the way, the victim raised alarm for help and suspect shot the victim in her thigh”.

The deceased victim, Abdul Halim heard the gunshot and came to the rescue of the young lady but the suspect shot him twice in his chest and hand.

The two victims were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where Abdul Halim was pronounced dead.

Police in the region have commenced investigations into the matter and called on the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect.