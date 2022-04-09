2 hours ago

The Northern Regional Police Command on Thursday, 7th April 2022 arrested suspect Mohammed Iddi alias “Water” for unlawful possession of firearms.

According to Police service, the suspect was arrested at the Pigu police barrier, on the Tamale-Bolgata Highway during routine police intelligence operations. The operation led to the retrieval of six (6) new foreign made '9mm Calibre Bruni 92' pistols.

The suspect Mohammed Iddi, on Friday 8th April, 2022, was arraigned before High Court One in Tamale and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 25th April, 2022.