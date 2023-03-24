6 hours ago

Two motorbike riders have died after colliding in Lepusi, a community in the Nanumba North Municipality, of the Northern Region.

The two were riding in opposite directions when the incident occurred.

Both reportedly died instantly.

Their bodies have been taken to the Bimbilla hospital morgue.

Chief Executive of the Nanumba North Municipal Assembly, Abdulai Yaqoub confirmed the incident to

“The two riders collided head-on and unfortunately, they both died at the Bimbilla Municipal hospital. As I speak, they have both lost their lives. It is most unfortunate because I do not know how it happened that they both collided head-on.”

Source: citifmonline.com