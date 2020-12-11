30 minutes ago

The Northern Regional Security Council says it will deal with anyone who tries to disrupt the peace in the region.

A statement released by the council noted that some yet to be identified youth took to the streets to burn tyres, briefly blocked the Tamale Bolgatanga highway, and fired gunshots in the central business district of the metropolis.

“For the past two days, those individuals and groups have engaged in various forms of unlawful street protests, including the burning of tyres, the firing of weapons, harassment of people, abusive confrontation of opponents and threats,” a statement issued by the council noted.

Addressing the media today, Friday, December 11, 2020, the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, Salifu Saeed, said that they will not spare persons who will be caught in connection with the disturbances which seeks to undermine the peace and security in the region.

He also warned traditional rulers to advise their subjects against such acts, adding that, the Security Council will not allow any interference from chiefs if anyone is arrested.

“REGSEC wishes to sound a strong warning to everyone that the security agencies will not countenance any act that will seek to undermine the peace and security of the region.”

“We also want to send a clear warning to keyholders in the region that in the event that those people who have come out to undermine the security in the region are picked by the security agencies, we will not allow anybody, be it political leaders, chief, business owners or whoever to come and lobby that they should be released, the law will deal with them decisively,” he added.

