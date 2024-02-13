18 minutes ago

Naa Andani was at the former Misniter's residence to sign the condolence book opened by Dr. Ahmed's family ahead of the state funeral scheduled for March 10.

Former Chief Executive Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd., Naa (Dr.) Alhassan Andani, fondly remembered the late Dr. Mustapha Ahmed as a "perfect gentleman" while paying tribute to the former minister.

Naa Andani shared memories after signing the condolence book on Sunday, shortly after Dr. Ahmed's burial.

It was a sombre moment on Sunday when the Paramount Chief of Pishigu in the Northern Region, gave an excellent account of every sector in which the late Doctor had worked.

"Dr. Mustapha was a perfect gentleman," Naa Andani said.

"He had this disarming smile on his face; he was a loving person, a good doctor, and a brilliant soldier. He represented his people in parliament and played his role in building this country. Pulling all sides of the country together."

Dr. Ahmed passed away last week at 63 after a lifetime of service to Ghana in varied roles. On Sunday, he was laid to rest with full military honours following Islamic prayers.

Naa Andani was among dozens of dignitaries paying respects by signing the condolence book opened by Dr. Ahmed's family ahead of the March 10 state funeral.

"It's a big loss to all of us, a big loss to Ghana. We pray for strength for the family and that he rests in peace," Andani said. "He was a good Muslim, so we trust he will be in the right place (heaven)."

Dr. Ahmed's warmth, faith, and selfless service left a profound impact, as Andani emphasised, that will live on as his legacy.