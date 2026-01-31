4 hours ago

Irene Naa Torshie Addo, former Member of Parliament for Tema West and former Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), has explained that changing circumstances influenced her decision to switch her support in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race.

Naa Torshie Addo, who had previously backed former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the party’s last presidential primary, has in the 2026 contest declared her support for businessman and aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Speaking to the media after casting her vote, the former MP emphasized that political choices are not fixed and are often shaped by the prevailing context.

“Each election presents a different scenario. Election 2024 is not the same as Election 2028, so you don’t have to vote for the same person. Circumstances change, personalities evolve, and the performance of the party in power guides you on which candidate is best suited to lead us in 2028. I took all of that into consideration and chose Ken,” she said.

She further explained that her decision was guided by what she believes is in the best interest of the party as it prepares for the 2028 general election.

By aligning with Agyapong, she intends to support the candidate she believes can strengthen the party’s cohesion and help it present a compelling choice to Ghanaians in the next national polls.

Naa Torshie Addo’s move comes amid nationwide voting in the NPP presidential primaries, where over 211,000 delegates are casting ballots to determine the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

The contest features former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Minister for Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Her public declaration of support for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong reflects the dynamic nature of political decision-making within party primaries and highlights how past allegiances can shift as aspirants present new strategies, policies, and visions for leadership.

By casting her vote and openly explaining her reasoning, Naa Torshie Addo has added her voice to the broader conversation within the party about how delegates make choices based on performance, party needs, and the prevailing political climate.