4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Tema West and ex-Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Irene Naa Torshie Addo, has indicated her willingness to serve as a running mate to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its stakeholders deem her suitable.

Her statement comes amid speculation that she is being considered for the vice-presidential slot following her public backing of Agyapong in the party’s 2026 presidential primary.

Speaking to Citi News after casting her vote, Naa Torshie Addo dismissed claims that she had engaged in discussions with Agyapong about the role. She, however, affirmed her readiness to serve if party leadership and stakeholders determine she is competent for the position.

“Possible, I don’t know, and we haven’t discussed that. But if I am, what do you think? It’s also good to have women included. If my people think I am capable, it is not just about me, but my constituency, the NPP, and other influential people. If they think I am capable, then I am ready to serve the country, and I will dedicate my life to it,” she said.

Naa Torshie Addo’s remarks underscore her commitment to the party and her openness to contribute in any capacity that benefits both the NPP and the country. Her potential inclusion as a vice-presidential candidate would also highlight the party’s efforts to promote gender representation in leadership positions.

The NPP’s presidential primary, which saw over 211,000 delegates vote nationwide, has attracted widespread attention, with five aspirants competing to lead the party into the 2028 general elections. Naa Torshie Addo’s expressed readiness signals her continued engagement in shaping the party’s future and her willingness to take on a national leadership role should the opportunity arise.