7 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician Nacee has expressed his profound grief over the passing of fellow artiste Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA.

Nacee, real name Nana Osei, likened KODA's life to a "beautiful story" woven into the tapestry of life through his music.

He reflected on the loss of KODA and cited the late artiste’s impact on the gospel music scene and the lives of his listeners.

"In the tapestry of life, you wove a beautiful story with your music dear brother. Your love, faith, and passion for ministry brought magic to our world.

“Though you've ascended, know that God is pleased with your journey. Our hearts ache, but we cherish the memories and embrace the hope of seeing you again someday. Rest In Power Koda,” he posted.

Nacee joins dozens of Ghanaians who have taken to social media to share their grief and heartbreak over the loss of KODA.

KODA, who had been battling kidney disease, passed away on April 21, 2024, after a short illness.

He was a beloved figure in the gospel music industry, and his songs like 'Nsempii,' 'Nkwa Abodoo,' 'Yapai,' and 'Adorso' have uplifted and inspired many of his fans.

The bond between Nacee and KODA was palpable, especially evident during the performance of 'Nkwa Abodoo'. In a moment of spontaneity, he invited Nacee to join him, transforming the song into an instant sensation.

