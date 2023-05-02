2 hours ago

Quite recently, the legendary Daddy Lumba broke down the lyrics of THE Theresa song and many were pleasantly surprised that the song was a dedication to a one-time girlfriend of Daddy Lumba who was really supportive in the early years of Lumba’s music career and not to his mother.

That song is just one of many instances where Ghanaian musicians introduced names of certain people and organizations in their songs for various reasons.

In Nacee’s Boys Boys song, there is a line that states “wo wo sika sen Asamoah Gyan kwraa yente gyae” to wit even if you are richer than Asamoah Gyan, we won’t give up (on our girlfriends to you).

An initial listening of that particular line will birth the perception that Nacee was perhaps aiming a dig at the legendary and wealthy Asamoah Gyan but contrary to that notion, Nacee, just like Daddy Lumba in that Theresa song was paying homage to Asamoah Gyan.

Nacee made the disclosure in an interview with Kofi TV during which he explained that Asamoah Gyan once came through for him and that he has been looking for an opportunity to express gratitude to the Ghanaian football great.

He recounted that Asamoah Gyan supported a No Tribe concert with an 8000-dollar donation after he called on him for support.

“I mentioned Asamoah Gyan in the song because he had helped me. In 2015 we were preparing for a concert and I was struggling to get money to pay for certain things. Asamoah Gyan gave me $8000. I just want to get the opportunity to meet him once again and say thank you. He is a good person.

“Sally Frimpon Mann introduced me to him and he and his brother, Baffour Gyan were really supportive. It was a No Tribe concert and it turned out really good,” he said.

Nacee has become the second celebrity to come publish with a kind gesture he received from Ghana’s all-time leading scorer.

The first one was dancehall artiste Stonebwoy who in January 2023 revealed that Asamoah Gyan provided full funding for his knee surgery in 2016.

“Asamoah Gyan you came through for me around this same time 7 years on. You decided to take my surgery cost, I'm forever Grateful,” he wrote.

The veteran footballer replied: “Oh wow. 7 years already? I’m happy to be part of this. It’s all from the heart,” with Stonebwoy adding: “Time flies but I can never forget. 5 months after the passing of my mum.”