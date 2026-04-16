2 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission has issued a public apology to Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante after he was inadvertently featured in images from a routine behavioural detection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport on February 19, 2026.

According to NACOC, the exercise formed part of ongoing security and screening operations involving trained sniffer dogs, advanced scanning equipment, and passenger profiling techniques.

Photographs were taken for documentation purposes and later published on the Commission’s official social media platforms.

The Commission, however, clarified that Mr. Twum Asante was mistakenly captured in the published images and has no connection to any investigation or security concern.

NACOC expressed regret over the incident, noting that the publication may have caused “inconvenience, distress, or misunderstanding,” and assured the public of stricter internal review processes to prevent similar occurrences.

It further reiterated its commitment to maintaining professionalism in its operations while balancing transparency and respect for the rights and privacy of individuals.