25 minutes ago

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has apprehended 13 suspects during a dawn operation targeting drug dens and drinking spots at Akuapem Akropong in the Eastern Region.

The coordinated swoop, part of NACOC’s nationwide campaign against illicit drug trade and abuse, led to the seizure of quantities of cannabis, hashish, ecstasy tablets, and a high-grade cannabis strain known as “Collos.”

Officers also confiscated synthetic opioids such as Tramadol, as well as cannabis-infused beverages, including bitters and locally brewed sobolo.

In a statement, NACOC confirmed that all confiscated substances have been sent for forensic analysis to aid ongoing investigations.

The 13 arrested individuals remain in custody and will be processed for court after preliminary screening.

NACOC emphasized that this marks the beginning of intensified operations in the Akuapem enclave and other regions, urging the public to cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious drug-related activities.