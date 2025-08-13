16 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has destroyed a quantity of seized narcotics and illegal substances in the Savannah Region as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse.

The destruction followed successful enforcement operations during which several individuals were arrested for possession and distribution of illicit drugs. The Damongo Circuit Court subsequently convicted six offenders, each fined no less than 500 penalty units.

Speaking to Channel One News, Savannah Regional Minister, Salisu Be-Awuribe, said the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) remains committed to clamping down on illegal drug activities.

“This is just a part of the ongoing exercise that we have actually taken up very seriously. We are happy the court is giving these sanctions and asking for the destruction of these illicit substances,” he stated.

Savannah Regional Commander of NACOC, Rashida Ewuntomah, said the Commission’s effectiveness in the region will be enhanced with the rollout of district and municipal offices.

“We are hoping that it will be more effective and stronger as we embark on these activities. We are hoping that with the presence of the officers in these districts, they will have firsthand information for us. Before that happens, we are trying our best. We are working hard to bring them to book,” she stated.