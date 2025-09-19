4 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has conducted a successful raid in Otinibi, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region, targeting suspected drug dens and criminal hideouts.

The dawn operation led to the arrest of four individuals believed to be involved in drug trafficking and related illegal activities.

According to NACOC, the area had become notorious for a mixture of brothels and drug dealings, sparking concerns among residents and local authorities.

During the raid, officers seized significant quantities of illegal substances, including 2 kilograms of cannabis, and 1 kilogram each of hashish, GH Gold, and amnesia—substances known to be widely abused in the region.

The confiscated drugs will undergo forensic analysis as investigations continue into the broader criminal network operating in the area.

NACOC said the raid forms part of intensified efforts to clamp down on drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country.

It further assured that intelligence-led operations will be extended to other hotspots and urged the public to support law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities.

The four suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be arraigned after initial investigations are completed.