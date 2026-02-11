3 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has announced that it will soon begin implementing a licensing regime for the cultivation of medicinal and industrial cannabis in Ghana.

In a press statement dated February 11, 2026, the Commission said the move follows Parliament’s approval of the regulatory and cost framework to operationalise the controlled cultivation, processing, and use of cannabis with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content not exceeding 0.3 percent for medicinal and industrial purposes.

According to NACOC, licences will be granted strictly to qualified entities that meet stringent requirements, including robust security protocols, effective product traceability systems, adherence to quality assurance standards, and full compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Commission cautioned prospective applicants to deal directly and exclusively with NACOC through its Cannabis Regulations Department (CRD). It warned the public to avoid individuals, groups, or associations claiming to facilitate the licensing process and to follow only officially approved procedures and guidelines.

NACOC also reiterated that recreational cannabis use remains illegal in Ghana. The Commission said it will work closely with relevant ministries, departments, and agencies—including the Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Standards Authority, and the Food and Drugs Authority—to ensure effective implementation, monitoring, and enforcement of the framework.

The Commission emphasised its commitment to safeguarding public health and safety while supporting lawful innovation and industrial development in the country.

The statement was signed by Francis Opoku Amoah, Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations at NACOC.