3 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has disclosed plans to roll out a licensing regime to regulate the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes in Ghana.

The development follows Parliament’s approval of a regulatory and fee structure that permits the controlled cultivation, processing, and use of cannabis containing no more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

In a statement, NACOC said licenses will be issued only to qualified applicants who satisfy strict conditions. These include comprehensive security arrangements, reliable product traceability systems, adherence to quality assurance standards, and full compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

The Commission cautioned prospective applicants to deal directly with NACOC through its Cannabis Regulations Department (CRD), warning against engaging middlemen or individuals who claim they can facilitate the licensing process. It stressed that only officially approved procedures and guidelines will be recognised.

Francis Opoku Amoah, Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations at NACOC, reiterated that recreational cannabis use remains unlawful in Ghana.

He added that the Commission will collaborate with key institutions—such as the Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Standards Authority, and the Food and Drugs Authority—to ensure effective oversight, enforcement, and safe implementation of the new framework.

According to NACOC, the licensing regime is designed to protect public health while supporting lawful innovation and industrial growth in Ghana’s emerging cannabis industry.