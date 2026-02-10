1 hour ago

An intelligence-driven operation by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has led to the arrest of four suspects—three Chinese nationals and one Ghanaian—at an illicit mining enclave in Adum Banso K9, located in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

The operation, carried out on Monday, February 9, 2026, at about 11:20 a.m., followed days of covert monitoring of suspected galamsey activities in the area.

News of the arrest was later made public by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, through a social media post on Tuesday.

According to details shared, the suspects attempted to escape as the taskforce closed in, speeding off in two separate vehicles. Their bid to flee was short-lived, as officers quickly intercepted and detained them.

The arrests were made from a Mitsubishi pickup with registration number GT 3850-13 and a Toyota Highlander bearing registration number GS 572-25.

A sweep of the mining site uncovered evidence of hurried attempts to conceal heavy-duty machinery. Tracks from two excavators led officers to nearby bushes, where the equipment had been hidden prior to the taskforce’s arrival.

In the absence of lowbed trucks to haul the machines away, officers disabled them on-site by removing critical components, including control panels and oil pumps, effectively preventing their further use.

In addition to the vehicles, several tools and materials linked to the illegal operation were confiscated or destroyed as part of the enforcement exercise.

The three foreign nationals have since been transferred to NAIMOS headquarters for further processing and will be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service in accordance with established protocols.

The Ghanaian suspect, identified as Isaac Armah and believed to be overseeing operations at the site, has been placed in the custody of the Mpohor Police to assist with ongoing investigations and potential prosecution.

Commenting on the raid, NAIMOS Director of Operations, Colonel Dominic Buah, reaffirmed the Secretariat’s resolve to intensify targeted interventions against illegal mining across the country.

He acknowledged persistent logistical hurdles—including limited patrol vehicles, lowbed trucks, and surveillance drones—but stressed that these challenges have not weakened the taskforce’s commitment.

Colonel Buah noted that sustained enforcement efforts are steadily dismantling well-established galamsey networks responsible for the destruction of cocoa plantations, forest reserves, road infrastructure, and the severe contamination of Ghana’s water resources.