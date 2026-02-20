2 hours ago

The Taskforce of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has stepped up its offensive against illegal mining in the Ashanti Region, dismantling fresh operations and arresting three suspects over an alleged bribery attempt in the Bekwai Municipality.

The renewed operation, carried out on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, saw the taskforce return to Edwinase—an area previously targeted during earlier raids.

Officials said inspections confirmed that sustained enforcement had forced illegal miners to flee the site.

Later the same day, the team moved to Kokotro, also within Bekwai, where they uncovered an active illegal mining site operating alarmingly close to residential areas. NAIMOS officials described the situation as a serious threat to public safety, property, and the environment.

The taskforce swiftly dismantled the operation, pulling down makeshift structures and disabling key equipment, including two industrial pumping machines.

A Liugong excavator, two excavator monitors, and an unregistered motorcycle were seized and transported to Kumasi, where they are being held at the NAIMOS facility.

As the team wrapped up the operation and began their return, three men reportedly intercepted them in a black Ford Tundra F150, bearing registration number GR 4743–16.

According to NAIMOS, the individuals claimed ownership of the seized equipment and allegedly offered GH¢119,825 in an attempt to secure its release.

The suspects—identified as Emmanuel Kobläh, Samuel Addai, and Kofi Frimpong—were immediately arrested and handed over to police in Bekwai for further investigations and possible prosecution.

The cash, the vehicle, and two excavator monitors have been retained as exhibits.

NAIMOS has issued a strong warning to illegal miners and their financiers, stressing that attempts to bribe enforcement officers will attract swift arrests and prosecution.

The Secretariat has also urged local authorities, security agencies, and intelligence units to intensify surveillance in cleared areas to prevent a resurgence of illegal mining activities.

The latest operation underscores government’s renewed resolve to clamp down on galamsey and protect communities and natural resources from its destructive impact.