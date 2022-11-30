9 hours ago

Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is edging closer to becoming the country's first female president.

The 70-year-old has just been elected as vice-president of the governing party Swapo, which has been in power since independence in 1990 and has won every election with a large majority.

This makes her the frontrunner to succeed President Hage Geingob, who will be stepping down, as Swapo's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

OFFICIAL: Comrade Netumbo is the Vice President of SWAPO Party. pic.twitter.com/q2q9nKQuSm

— Cde. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (@VPSWAPO) November 28, 2022

“We have now a female comrade who may take over the presidency of Swapo and also the presidency of the republic,” President Geingob said at the elective congress.

Ms Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is the minister of international relations and cooperation, beat Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta.