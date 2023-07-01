1 hour ago

Nana Aba Anamoah, a renowned TV personality and football enthusiast, has strongly criticized the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, for what she perceives as the decline in the performance of Ghana's national teams.

Following the Black Meteors' exit from the 2023 U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco after a 1-1 draw with Guinea, Anamoah expressed her disappointment in the state of Ghanaian football and directed her criticism towards the GFA President.

In a tweet, Anamoah condemned the perceived lackluster performance of the national teams and called out Okraku for what she sees as an apparent failure to address the crisis.

She disputed claims that Okraku had "overachieved" and accused those praising him of being dishonest and self-seeking individuals.

"The embarrassment is suffocating. No, @kurtokrakyou haven’t ‘over achieved’. Those singing these praises to you are greedy, self seeking dishonest people. Listen to the majority who tell you that our football is in crisis. You know it is."

"It’s shocking how every other Ghanaian is embarrassed by the state of our football yet our football authorities seem comfortable with it." She tweeted

Anamoah further highlighted the contrast between the widespread embarrassment felt by Ghanaians regarding the state of football and the seeming complacency of the football authorities. She emphasized that the majority opinion holds that Ghanaian football is in crisis and urged Okraku to listen to these concerns.

Since assuming office in 2019, Ghana's national teams have experienced early exits from various competitions, including the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, leading to growing frustration among football enthusiasts and supporters.

Nana Aba Anamoah's critique reflects the sentiments of many Ghanaians who have expressed their disappointment and concerns about the current state of Ghanaian football under the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.