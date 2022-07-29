13 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the first batch of forty-five (45) buses out of one hundred (100) VDL Intercity buses procured for use by the Metro Mass Transit Ltd.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo stated that the event is significant, particularly because it has provided the country with an opportunity to boost further the capacity of the public transportation system.

“I am informed that the Belgian Government is extending yet another concessionary financing for the acquisition of some fifty (50) buses every year for the next five (5) years to augment further the fleet of the company. This is truly timely, and I urge all players to work assiduously, as we seek to revamp fully the operations of MMTL,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also launched the $10 million grant to Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) initiative in the hospitality sector.

The launch forms part of the government’s efforts at supporting SMEs to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and help create jobs for the youth.

The grants are in three categories namely, COVID Relief Support, SME Support and Site Upgrade.

These are intended to help transform the tourism sector to stimulate economic growth and create jobs. It is expected that some one thousand, five hundred (1,500) SMEs will benefit from the grant support.

Source: citifmonline